Driver convicted in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash pleads guilty to statutory rape in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Johnthony Walker, the driver convicted in the 2016 Chattanooga bus crash that killed six children, will serve more prison time for statutory rape charges in Davidson County.

Walker pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday. The rape charges stem from a case court records show happened when he was out on bond.

Records show Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The girl lived at the house where he was staying. The victim’s family called police as soon as they discovered their daughter had been a victim.

Investigators say Walker admitted the girl’s age bothered him. And looking back, he found what had happened to be “repulsive.”

Walker has been sentenced to six years and one month in prison. The prison time will be served consecutively with his previous Hamilton County sentence.

He will also register as a sex offender.

The ex-school bus driver is already serving four years in prison. He was convicted of six counts of criminally negligent homicide when a school bus he was driving crashed in Chattanooga.

