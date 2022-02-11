KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds and dry conditions have led counties across Tennessee to put a moratorium on burn permits Friday.

The state Division of Forestry under the Department of Agriculture lists Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Hawkins, Hamblen, Cocke, Jefferson, Union, Hancock, Scott, Blount, Grainger, Loudon, Cumberland, McMinn and Sevier counties among the East Tennessee counties not offering safe debris burn permits for Feb. 11.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Friday afternoon. The warning means “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are expected to occur shortly.” All counties listed above, as well as Anderson, Sullivan, Johnson, Morgan, Greene, Sevier Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, Monroe, Marion, Hamilton, Bradley and Polk counties, are under the Red Flag Warning. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The pause on permits is being done as a precaution to avoid a possible wildfire. Online permits can be obtained over the weekend for leaf and/or brush piles. You can check conditions and get burn permits online at www.burnsafetn.org.

Under state law, the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state forester, has the authority to issue burn bans at the request of county mayors under certain weather conditions. The request by county mayors is completed following mutual agreement with the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s district forester whose district includes that county.

A burn ban also prohibits other forms of open-air burning such as cooking fires and campfires. For more information on burn bans click here.