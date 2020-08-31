Dyer County authorities search for escaped inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who reportedly escaped from Dyer County Jail Sunday morning.

Dyer County authorities are searching for Michael Deshon Bolden and Antoine Lakeith Thomas after they reportedly “over powered” a correctional officer during inmate count, left the building, scaled the 16-foot razor wire fence and escaped.

The sheriff’s office says evidence left behind at the scene suggests they were cut by the fence as they made their escape. The officer was treated for his injuries.

Dyer County officials say an inmate named Jashawn Branch was also involved in the escape but was apprehended by deputies on Fair Street Sunday morning after a deputy saw him trying to enter a home in the area.

The sheriff’s office says Bolden and Thomas have a history of assault and robbery charges.

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS (8477).