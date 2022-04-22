KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year on April 22, millions of people around the world celebrate Earth Day, including here in Volunteer State. Although the day is just 24 hours, Tennessee State Parks is offering activities and adventures through the weekend for those seeking education, recreation and volunteer events.

“It’s a day to get outdoors, learn about our natural world, and volunteer to make our world a happier, healthier place to live,” Tennessee State Parks states on its website page regarding Earth Day.

Several day hikes, night hikes, plantings, cleanup events and more are offered at the state parks throughout Tennessee.

Earth Day was launched in 1970 and at the time was called “the birth of a modern environmental movement,” according to EarthDay.org.

This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest In Our Planet,” which calls to preserve and protect health, families and livelihoods by being more active in climate and environmental literacy, climate change issues, conservation and restoration, food, ending plastic pollution.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report focusing on how the extent of burning fossil fuels is impacting climate change. Environmental leaders said scientists are warning that the earth is headed in “the wrong direction” and more human action toward a sustainable future was needed.

Perhaps a cleanup, a tree or wildflower planting event seems like a small effort; however, if the millions of people who celebrate Earth Day can make small changes, the gloom and doom surrounding the environment and climate issues can make a difference, or so organizations are aiming to do.