KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden offering pardons Thursday for thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. This is the President’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, a promise Biden made while on the campaign trail in 2020.

While the President’s announcement pertains to federal charges, he is urging governors to follow suit on the state level. In the past, Governor Bill Lee has made it clear he thinks such a move is not good for the state.

“It was something we should have done a long time ago,” said Democrat Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson.

Johnson is all on board for pardoning Americans who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

“The reality is we’re locking people up in a way that is causing certain groups of people to be locked up more often. We know that Black and white people use marijuana at the same rate. It’s at the same rate. However, there are a far more percentage of Black and brown people locked up for marijuana offenses. And that’s got to stop,” she said.

The President also tweeted Thursday, “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

“I don’t know anybody serving prison time for simple marijuana possession,” Josh Smith said. “If they are, they have other charges on them and those are going to take precedence.”

Smith is the founder and CEO of the 4th Purpose Foundation, a prison reform non-profit. He was pardoned by former President Trump years after serving time in a Kentucky prison believes President Biden’s new marijuana measures may have little effect but does see some upsides.

“This really isn’t a big deal but guess what, it’s going to get people talking about it and the same as some of the politicians are excited about it. For me, I just like the conversation to be had,” he said.

A conversation according to WATE’s political analyst George Korda, might be short-lived.

“Will people who are benefiting from this be glad of it? Of course, they will,” Korda said. “The question is will they go to the polls and furthermore it’s unfortunate timing in that it’s going to be overshadowed by OPEC plus lowering their production and thus raising our gas prices. So, it’ll take survey research to figure out exactly if it has any impact.”

Although he sees the pardons having little effect, Smith adds he is thankful they will help former convicts get back on their feet like obtaining a job or housing.

Regardless if states follow suit, the President is tasking the U.S. Attorney General as well as the Health and Human Services Secretary to review the controlled substances act.

According to Biden, it does not make sense that marijuana is the same classification as drugs like heroin and LSD, and higher than the classification of fentanyl and meth.