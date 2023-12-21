KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has said farewell to a fisheries technician and crayfish expert who has been with the agency since 1979.

Carl Williams retired after dedicating more than four decades of his life to wildlife and fisheries conservation and management, TWRA said. The agency explained that Williams is a self-taught crayfish biologist and began working with TWRA in August 1979 through the Young Adult Conservation Corp.

After his one-year assignment working with lands management wildlife biologists on various projects, Williams joined TWRA’s Fisheries Division, where he conducted creel surveys on Cherokee and Douglas reservoirs. After that, in 1981, he moved to the Buffalo Springs Trout Hatchery, where he spent seven years propagating and rearing Rainbow, Brown, Brook, Lake, and Ohrid Trout and distributing them throughout many East Tennessee streams, rivers, and reservoirs.

In 1988, William transferred to the newly established Stream Survey Crew, where he spent 35 years assisting fisheries biologists in conducting surveys of fish and bottom-dwelling organisms within East Tennessee, along with crayfish distributions.

“Williams was considered a crayfish expert by his peers and colleagues and was routinely conferred with by colleges and universities, as well as National Geographic and the Smithsonian Natural History Museum. He is also renowned for his ability to photograph crayfish with intricate detail and realism. He has been painstakingly photographing crayfish for a book he coauthors, The Crayfish of Tennessee. Williams’s work has led to the conservation of multiple endemic Tennessee crayfish species, a tremendous accolade for any biologist,” TWRA wrote.

Parker Hildreth, a TWRA Fisheries Biologist, described Williams as an “unsung conservation hero of the agency” and pointed out how Williams went above and beyond his role to become “one of the premier astacologists [a person who studies or analyzes crayfish] in North America, and a leading aquatic zoologist of the Southeast.”

“Though not directly taking credit, Carl has personally discovered numerous undescribed crayfish species and has laid the foundation for future crayfish conservation for years to come,” Hildreth said.

Region 4 Fisheries Program Manager Jim Habera, who worked with Williams over the last 33 years, echoed how unprecedented and important Williams’ work was.

“The knowledge Carl acquired of Tennessee’s fish, macroinvertebrates, and particularly crayfish during that time, is unsurpassed,” says Habera. “He is one of our state’s crayfish experts and excels at identifying and photographing these important but often overlooked components of our aquatic ecosystems. Along with his considerable knowledge, Carl’s dedication, dependability, and quick wit made him a pleasure to work with and an integral part of Region 4’s fisheries program during his long career.”