East Tennessee lawmakers discuss medical marijuana legalization bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennessee state lawmakers are showing their support for the proposed “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act.”

Rep. Matthew Hill sent out a legislative survey across his district back in February asking about the support for legalizing, “marijuana for medicinal usage and as an alternative for opioids.”

Sen. Rusty Crowe also showing support, while raising questions about issues that the bill doesn’t currently touch, like establishing proper dosage guidelines.

“The docs don’t know how to dose this. There’s so many elements to the THC, they don’t know how to dose it. So if it could be just a script written for a pill that would be great but that’s not what this is.” State Sen. Rusty Crowe

Under the proposed bill, a person would not be able to acquire, possess or use a medical cannabis product without a valid cannabis card, which would only be valid for two years with one optional renewal.

