KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee musician shares her experience with country music legend and icon, Loretta Lynn.

EmiSunshine, who received the golden ticket on season 19 of American Idol, said Lynn had an impact on her life and her music.

“Loretta Lynn was one of my biggest inspirations growing up. I got to listen to her and learn about her writing, and just watching her on stage was a big inspiration to me,” EmiSunshine said.

In 2017, EmiSunshine was named Rolling Stone’s, “10 new country artists you need to know.” However, even before these accolades, she was singing with some of country music’s biggest stars.

“I opened up for Loretta Lynn when I was 12 years old and getting to meet her was one of the most inspiring visits of my life really,” she said.

EmiSunshine and her band were booked as the opening act for two nights of Loretta Lynn’s show in Branson.

“We got to the second night and Loretta asked me, ‘Do you want to sing a song with me?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘Do you want to sing a song with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yes of course!'” she said.

EmiSunshine sang Lynn’s famous song, “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”

“She just watched me with pure love it felt like, and it was the most beautiful experience ever,” EmiSunshine said. “So I’m very glad I got to have that with her.”

She added it was one of the most nerve-racking moments of her career and she just wanted to make the country music queen proud.

“She was such a kind, loving lady,” she said. “Getting to be there and just getting to be a part of her show, and meeting her crew, they were all just so lovely and so nice and Loretta was just as angelic as always.”

It’s a moment she’ll never forget with the country music legend that paved the way for other female musicians like her.

“I think that she left a legacy that is going to be so impactful for years to come. I think that her being who she was and begin so inspirational to young women in this industry, even though it is so difficult to get a platform or to even just show who you are without being ridiculed for it, she showed that we can have bravery going into that and that we can have grace as well.” EmiSunshine

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90 years old.