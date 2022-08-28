KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple sider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking.

As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick apples from. However, there are a few orchards that still give you the chance to experience the wonderful fall tradition.

Buffalo Trail Orchard

1890 Dodd Branch Road in Greenville

Buffalo Trail has a wide variety of products for visitors to experience. While planned picking dates for apples are planned for late September and October, you can call ahead at (423) 639-2297 to find out their schedule.

They also keep visitors updated regularly with their Facebook.

See what’s in season at Buffalo Trail here

Apple Hill Orchard

600 Eskola Lane in Treadway

Apple Hill has been a very popular orchard for apple picking this year. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until sundown. Usually, the orchard is open until the end of September, but with their recent popularity, they may be picked out of apples sooner.

For questions or to call ahead, their phone number is 423-733-2017. They have a Facebook where they update pickers and post announcements, including their competitive pricing.

Wheelers Orchard & Vineyard

Dunlap/Spencer Tennessee

This orchard is going through some changes, but that hasn’t stopped them from offering to pick its own apples. Picking at the orchard starts Saturday, Sept. 3, but guests likely want to call ahead at 423-949-4255 for directions beforehand. The Orchard has moved from 946 Wheeler Road in Dunlap up to Spencer, so pickers may have to be taken up to the new orchard.

Wheelers has a variety of Apples and Grapes. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.