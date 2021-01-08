East Tennessee Rep. Fleischmann in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Congressional Representative Chuck Fleischmann is in isolation after he says he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Fleischmann, who represents parts of northeastern and southeastern Tennessee, said he not experiencing any symptoms and has been in isolation since becoming aware of his exposure to the virus. He said he is following CDC guidelines and is in contact with his attending physician.

Last night I learned I had come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



I am currently non-symptomatic & since becoming aware of my exposure to the virus I have been in quarantine, following CDC guidelines, & in contact w/ the Attending Physician. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 7, 2021

We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about his condition.