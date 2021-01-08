East Tennessee Rep. Fleischmann in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Congressional Representative Chuck Fleischmann is in isolation after he says he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Fleischmann, who represents parts of northeastern and southeastern Tennessee, said he not experiencing any symptoms and has been in isolation since becoming aware of his exposure to the virus. He said he is following CDC guidelines and is in contact with his attending physician.

We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about his condition.

