East Tennessee seeing drought conditions as heat persists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Much of East Tennessee is experiencing drought conditions, according to maps and data release Thursday.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps and data show dry conditions across the state.
Nationally, the Drought Monitor report said warmer than normal temperatures dominated the eastern two-thirds of the country, with many areas having temperatures that were 9 to 15 degrees above normal. Very dry conditions also dominated regions in the southern Plains, southern Midwest and along most of the East Coast. The heat and dryness have continued setting the stage for rapidly developing drought, impacting mainly agricultural sectors right now.
Here’s a look at Tennessee and the impacts.
