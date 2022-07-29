NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Tennessee National Guard members in Louisville, near Knoxville, have been called up to assist flooding victims in Kentucky. At least 15 are dead in the flooding.

Three medical evacuation Blackhawk helicopters from Task Force MEDEVAC, stationed in Louisville, have been activated to assist with rescues. Each aircraft is equipped with an emergency hoist system, water rescue baskets, exposure suits, and swift water trained medics and aircrew.

Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced yesterday that five Blackhawk helicopters from the Tennessee Army National Guard are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting citizens of Kentucky impacted by flash flooding.

Governor Bill Lee authorized Tennessee guardsmen to provide air-rescue support in eastern Kentucky in coordination with the Tennessee and Kentucky Emergency Management Agencies.

Kentucky flooding HART Team assist (Photo Courtesy of Tennessee National Guard)

Two UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion have also deployed to Jackson, Kentucky, to assist with rescue operations. One helicopter is the Tennessee National Guard’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team comprised of rescue divers from the Nashville Fire Department. The second rescue helicopter is working with the Nashville Fire Department’s swift water rescue team.