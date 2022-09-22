KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About 89 Tennessee counties have reports of unemployment rates below five percent in August. Six of the counties’ jobless rates were over five percent but stayed under 10 percent unemployment rates.

Most of the East Tennessee counties’ unemployment rates were under five percent.

Knox County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in August which is 0.3 percent lower than it was in July. Sevier County’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in August and the percentage is a 0.3 percent decrease from July.

Anderson County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in August which is 0.4 percent lower than it was in July.

Blount County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent and Loudon County’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent. Both counties’ percentages had a 0.5 percent decrease from July.

Union County experienced a large decrease in unemployment rates with 3.5 percent in August which is 0.9 percent lower than it was in July.

The highest jobless rate was in Perry County recording 5.6 percent in August with the third highest being Shelby County with 5.3 percent.

The lowest jobless rate was in Williamson County recording 2.3 percent in August which is 0.3 below than it was in July.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did inch up in August by 0.1 percent between July and August after Tennessee’s streak of three steady months of near record low unemployment. However, most of the East Tennessee counties managed to keep their jobless rate below the five percent line.