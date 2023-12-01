KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The rising cost of living in East Tennessee is a matter of concern for many residents. Renters in the region are feeling the pain of significant rent increases. According to the MarketPulse newsletter from the East Tennessee Realtors group, Knox County is the number one metropolitan area for rent increases in 2022 despite having a saturated market.

The lack of affordable housing in East Tennessee is mainly due to a surge in demand without a corresponding increase in supply. Although the housing inventory in most of the region has risen over the past month due to a typical seasonal uptick, the cost of living continues to be a challenge for many.

As of the end of November 2023, number of active listings in the area have increased by 8.7% from the previous year, with 10 out of the 12 counties covered by the East Tennessee REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service recording a month-over-month increase in available inventory from October to November 2023, according to the MarketPulse newsletter.

Despite inflation and tighter financial conditions causing considerable uncertainty, Knoxville’s labor market thrives. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, Knoxville was ranked among the top 10 U.S. metros for annual job growth in October.

RealPage Analytics’ analysis shows that Knoxville’s total employment base grew by 3.7% in October 2023, significantly higher than the metro’s average of 1% from 2000 to 2009.

Rent growth in purpose-built student housing in Knoxville hit record highs over the last year, with an annual effective rent growth of 15.9% as of September, according to RealPage Market Analytics. This figure was the 11th fastest year-over-year rent growth nationally and the second fastest among southeastern universities.

The significant rent increases among purpose-built student housing units can be attributed to the robust enrollment growth at the University of Tennessee. This created a sizable gap between supply and demand, as evidenced by the 100% occupancy rate for Fall 2023, according to MarketPulse newsletter.