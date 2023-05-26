KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement agencies and their K-9s across the countries are competing for part of $15,000 in grants Through Aftermath’s K9 Grant.

According to Aftermath’s website, anyone can support their favorite K-9s once a day per device through June 5. Of the agencies from across the United States competing, at least 16 are from East Tennessee.

According to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, the grants are between $500 and $2,500. Johnson City Police Department added that the grants can be used by law enforcement and first responder agencies across the country to create or maintain K-9 programs.

“K9 Blu is representing the KCSO K9 Unit in the Aftermath Cares K9 Grant, and we need YOUR help! The voting period starts today and runs through June 5th.” KCSO said.

The East Tennessee agencies competing include:

Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Blu (KCSO)

Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nexus. (Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office)

(Johnson City Police Department)

(White Pine Police Department K-9)

(Mountain City Police Department)

To vote, visit the Aftermath K9 Grant website, enter the agency’s name, city, and state, then find their photo and click vote. Aftermath adds that additional votes can be cast on Instagram (@AftermathK9Grant) and Facebook (@AftermathCares) by commenting on the daily post with the agency’s name and state in the comment section.

The contest’s rules explain that the agencies are classified into four tiers based on how many employees they have, and the top eight agencies in each tier will be awarded grants. The top four departments with the most votes from each tier will be awarded $2,500 and the second most with $1,000, the rules state. Aftermath says the remaining $1,000 will be awarded to honorable mentions.

According to Aftermath, winners will be announced on June 7.