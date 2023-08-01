KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The beginning of August marks the start of groceries and ingredients being exempt from sales tax in Tennessee.

J.L. Steele has been shopping at Kroger and thought the store would be busier on Aug. 1.

“I think it is great. I would like to see it last more than three months personally,” Steele said. “I haven’t seen stores much busier today. I’m shopping Instacart, I’m shopping two orders right now and it’s been a little bit slower than it usually is.”

The three-month grocery tax break is part of the Tennessee Works Tax Act which Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly passed earlier this year. The state estimates Tennesseans could save $273 million during this period.

Terry Turner believes the holiday is helpful, especially at the start of the new school year.

“People with young kids and going back to school all that stuff is very expensive to begin with, the school supplies, the clothes, so I think it’s definitely a good move by the state of Tennessee,” Turner said.

The sales tax holiday runs until Oct. 31.

Although both Turner and Steele believe this holiday is a good thing, they are questioning why food is taxed in the first place.

“Anytime we can lower taxes I am all for it,” Steele said. “The fact that food is taxed, I don’t want to say its criminal, but I think there is a better way that to raise funds. If we can eliminate food tax I am all for it.”

“I think it’s great. I think a lot of states don’t tax food ever,” Turner said. “I think food is something everybody needs, so sometimes that really hits the wallet.”