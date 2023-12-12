KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee released its annual economic report to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Office.

The report covers topics like housing and the job market, explaining how Tennessee fairs compared to the rest of the country. This year’s economic report from UT showcases employment growth and population trends across the state.

“The key takeaway from this report is that after two and a half years of real economic growth, in both Tennessee and the U.S., we’re projecting a bit of a deceleration in economic activity,” Larry Kessler, a research associate professor for the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, said. “So, this isn’t a recall for a recession by any means. It’s just kind of a slowdown or a deceleration to economic growth.”

The purpose of the report is to help lawmakers figure out what kind of jobs need to be filled as well as assist in creating policies to add more affordable housing to the area.

According to the report, Kessler said, 2022 saw a record amount of people moving into the state which caused housing prices to skyrocket.

“We’ve seen in Tennessee, that median prices for active listings now exceed the national average and overtook the national average in the fall of 2022, but despite that, earnings in Tennessee remain below the national average,” he explained. “So that discrepancy between higher home prices but lower earnings, it puts the goal of home ownership out of reach for a lot of Tennesseans.”

Rent prices have also seen an uptick, rising 30% since 2019.

When it comes to the job market, Kessler says Tennessee’s unemployment rate sits at an all-time low of 3.3%. So, why are there still seeing “now hiring” signs everywhere?

“At the beginning of the economic recovery, it was that a lot of people had left the labor force and hadn’t yet rejoined, so there was just a shortage of workers. I think at this point though there’s just so many job openings,” explained Kessler.

The report also mentions that in 2022 Tennessee saw nearly 22,000 new residents which is the largest number in a single year in the data’s history.