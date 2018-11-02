Edmund Zagorski, who was on death row for 34 years, executed via electrocution

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) - Edmund Zagorski, who was on death row for a 1984 double-murder, was executed via electric chair Thursday, Nov. 1 in Nashville.

Zagorski died 8:26 p.m. EST.

His last words were, "Let's rock."

Zagorski's attorney, public defender Kelly Henry, said during the post-execution press conference that in the days leading up to the execution, he told her he wanted to keep the mood light.

Henry said she held her hand over her heart as a signal to Zagorski that she was holding him in her heart. She also said that Zagorski wanted to see her smiling face before his death. Henry said she smiled for him.

Henry also told the media in the post-execution press conference that her client had shared some thoughts before being taken into the execution chamber:

"First of all, I want to make it very clear that I have no hard feelings," he said. "I don't want any of you to have this on your conscience. I am good."

Zagorski is only the second person put to death by electrocution in Tennessee since 1960. Daryl Holton chose to die in the electric chair in 2007.

The execution was carried out after a legal battle that spanned a few weeks over Zagorski’s decision to use the electric chair instead of lethal injection.

The original execution date was set for Oct. 11, but a 10-day reprieve from Governor Haslam was given so that the Department of Corrections could make sure the electric chair was fully operational.

The 63-year-old man was on death row for 34 years, which was the second longest in Tennessee.

He was sentenced in the killings of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter.

Prosecutors said Zagorski shot the men and slit their throats after robbing them in April 1983. The victims had planned to buy marijuana from Zagorski.