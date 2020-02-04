Embattled former state House Speaker Casada plans to run again

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WATE) — Embattled former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada picked up his petition Tuesday to run again for his spot in the Legislature.

Casada (R-Franklin) represents the eastern side of Williamson County. He resigned from his leadership position last year amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages sent by his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren.

Casada said he is confident he will retain his seat.

“I believe strongly that no one can represent the county, our conservative views, and be a voice for a prosperous Tennessee — a low tax Tennessee, a low regulated Tennessee — better than I can,” he said. “So I’ll take that message into the election and into the General Assembly the next two years.”

Casada resigned back in August months after his colleagues voted “no confidence” in his leadership. Rep. Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) was chosen to replace Casada as House speaker.

LATEST STORIES: