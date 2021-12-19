CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-month-old out of Clarksville.

Officials said 2-month-old Yessiah Finch was last seen with Quantez Finch who is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Quantez Finch Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Yessiah is described as followed:

2-months-old

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Around 8 pounds

The 2-month-old was last seen wearing a sports onesie with a sports ball print.

If you’ve seen Yessiah, or know where he is, please call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.