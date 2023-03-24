UPDATE: Henry Arnold, 15, was found safe in Corinth, Mississippi Friday afternoon.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

SELMER, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Selmer boy.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Henry Arnold was last seen earlier today (Friday, March 24) in Selmer. He is 5’11”, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Henry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Selmer Police Department at 731-645-7906 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.