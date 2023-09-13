SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 6-year-old boy from Smithville was found safe after an Endangered Child Alert was issued on his behalf.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jameson Dean Ferrell had last been seen Wednesday, Sept. 13 wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He is 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds; he also has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The TBI said Jameson may have been with his non-custodial mother and could have possibly been traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata with TN tag 846-BLNY.

Jameson Dean Ferrell (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Suspect Hyundai (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the TBI said Jameson was found safe in Byrdstown.

No information regarding his non-custodial mother was released.