Mt. Juliet teen, subject of Endangered Child Alert, found safe
UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced early Thursday that Grace Scott has been safely located.
MT.JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 14-year-old girl missing from Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet police said Grace Scott has not been heard from since 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and there is a concern for her safety because she doesn't have her necessary medicine.
She went missing from the Karen Drive and Benders Ferry Road area in Mt. Juliet.
According to a release, Grace left home without her phone, cash or additional clothing, which is suspicious. She also didn't tell her parents where she was going.
Detectives do not believe she is anywhere near her home in the Karen Drive and Benders Ferry Road area because a bloodhound, trained in scent tracking, tracked her scent to the intersection of Lebanon Road and Benders Ferry Road, according to Mt. Juliet police.
Mt. Juliet police said it is likely she could have got into a vehicle at that location.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.
