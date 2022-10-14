WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a teenage girl with a diagnosed medical condition who went missing from Wilson County.

According to the TBI, 16-year-old Aubrea Branham is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

However, there is no clothing description or direction of travel available for Branham at this time.

If you have seen Branham or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.