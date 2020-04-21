EPA awards Tennessee nearly $700K for lead testing in drinking water at child care facilities

WASHINGTON (WATE) — Tennessee is receiving $697,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in grant funding to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in head start and child care facilities.

The grant is part of $43.7 million the EPA has awarded for lead testing in drinking water under the Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care grant program.

“We are grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency for this grant that will go toward addressing sources of lead in drinking water for our children. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of Tennessee’s children, and we look forward to continuing coordination with other Tennessee departments toward that end.” Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in partnership with the state Department of Health, Department of Human Services and Department of Education, plans to address lead exposure from drinking water by testing drinking water in head start/early head start facilities and TDHS-licensed child care centers.

The EPA’s 3Ts, training, testing, and taking action, for reducing lead in drinking water in schools will be used to assist in implementing lead in drinking water testing including identifying sources of lead such as fountains and developing a plan to remove any elevated lead sources if found.

LATEST STORIES