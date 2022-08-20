KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee students could win up to $500 for writing an essay in the state’s Civics Essay Contest. This year’s theme asks students from PreK to 12th grade to write about “Why Your Vote Matters.”

The contest is open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations between PreK and 12th grade. Schools can pick up to two essays from each grade level to submit. Essays can be submitted through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol. The first place winners in each grade level will get a $500 scholarship, with second and third place winners getting $250 and $100.

“We are working to help Tennessee students become more civically educated so that as adults they are prepared to successfully participate in our electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “One of the most fundamental aspects of preparing future voters is understanding why your vote matters.”

Students in 9th through 12th grade are required to write 500 words, students in 6th through 8th grade are required to write 350 words and students in 3rd through 5th grade are required to write 250 words. Students in kindergarten to 2nd grade can write 50 words to go along with a drawing.

This contest began in 2016 and is a part of Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s goal to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. To enter the contest, click here.