ETSU COVID-19 poll: Tennesseans hesitant to return to work; approve of state, federal prevention measures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans approve of the state and federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but are hesitant to return to work just yet, according to an East Tennessee State University poll released on Wednesday.

The Applied Social Research Lab at ETSU, led by associated professor of sociology Kelly N. Foster, surveyed 618 Tennesseans from April 22 to May, about their thoughts, concerns and actions related to COVID-19. The dates were situated between the end of the statewide stay-at-home order and the beginning of the reopening of nonessential businesses.

Shutdown protesters small percentage, but vocal

“As stay-at-home orders progressed, so did protests against perceived government overreach however it appears that protestors represented a small, though vocal, minority of Tennesseans,” a release accompanying the poll said. “Our findings indicate that only a small percentage of Tennesseans feel either the federal or state government went too far in their actions to slow the spread of the virus.”

Of those surveyed, 10% said both the state and federal governments went too far. Nearly half of all Tennesseans, 49%, believe that the measures taken by the Tennessee state government have been appropriate to slow the spread of the virus; 45%, of all Tennesseans feel that the measures taken by the federal government to slow the spread of COVID-19 have been appropriate.

Federal response support breaks along party lines

There are stark contrasts in support for federal government response along party lines. Higher levels of support exist among Republicans (67% of whom say the federal response is appropriate) compared to independents or Democrats who are more likely to indicate that the federal response was not sufficient (39% and 72%, respectively).

Given generally high levels of support for both federal and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic, slightly more than half of Tennesseans have some level of confidence that the government will be able to limit the impact of the outbreak over the next few weeks. Seventeen percent of Tennesseans report that they are very confident in the ability of the government to limit the impact of the virus and 37% are somewhat confident.

Tennesseeans hesitant to return to normal, pre-pandemic activities

Despite generally supporting government response and feeling reasonable levels of confidence in the ability of the government to manage the impact of the virus, Tennesseans are largely hesitant to return to their pre-COVID level of interaction and activity. This could be an indicator of how likely Tennesseans are to return to businesses and jumpstart the economy during the phased reopening plan.

Only 17% of Tennesseans said that they would immediately return to their normal activities once government restrictions were lifted, including interacting with people in public. The majority of Tennesseans, 53%, said they will wait and see what happens and slightly more than one-quarter (27%) said they plan on limiting their activities indefinitely.

The vast majority of Tennesseans say they are either very closely or closely following news about the novel coronavirus (63% and 30%, respectively). When asked what their biggest concern is regarding the coronavirus, the top three most frequently mentioned responses were fear of themselves or a loved one getting the virus (33%), general concern over public health and people around the country getting sick and the impact on the health care system (16%), and the impact on the economy (13%).

“I worry not only about contracting the illness, but of not being able to survive it,” one respondent said. “This concerns me so much that my family and I discussed end of life measures and we all agreed as adults to complete living wills.”

Poll methodology

The Tennessee Poll is an annual public opinion poll funded by ETSU. For detailed information on The Tennessee Poll, including methodology and additional analysis, visit www.etsu.edu/asrl/tnpoll.