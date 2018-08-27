ETSU: Suspect captured off-campus after reported assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - East Tennessee State University reports a suspect is in custody after a reported assault at the Culp Center Construction site on campus.

ETSU says the suspect was captured with the assistance of the Johnson City Police Department.

Around 11:47 a.m. ETSU police said they received a report of an assault at the Culp Center, which is now under renovation. The suspect was captured about an hour later off-campus, according to the campus' police chief.

According to ETSU's official Twitter account reports no shots were fired. The school said it announced the shelter-in-place as the search went on for the suspect.

ETSU described the suspect as possibly an armed Hispanic male in his mid-20s, wearing a gray T-shirt.