NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Buying a used car can be overwhelming and buying a used electric vehicle (EV) is no different. WATE’s sister station, WKRN stopped by a certified pre-owned EV dealership in Middle Tennessee to get some advice if you’re in the market.

While the pre-owned EV market is booming, before you head to the dealership there are some things you should know. Hybrid Electric Car Sales in Franklin has a checklist for consumers in the EV market. “First, you need a store that can educate you,” says Chip Geppi, the owner.

Then, Geppi says you should make an appointment, don’t just show up. Before you go, tell the dealership to have the vehicle fully-charged. “That’s imperative because you want to see what the maximum range is on the car, when you’re going to see it, if it’s got half a charge on it, you’re never going to be able to figure out what the life of that battery is going to be.”

Then, compare that number with the EPA rating. Another check point for batteries, check the warranty before you buy it. Replacing a battery on an EV can be very, very expensive.

Next, make sure the company provides inspections and battery reports in writing.

“Every manufacturer can pull a battery report on the car. There are after market tools out there that allow you to get the battery life information on the car,” says Geppi. “If they don’t have those tools and they can’t provide that report you don’t wanna purchase that car.”

Now you’re ready to visit the dealership and test drive. Make sure there are no warning lights on the dash.

Geppi also says you should consider your lifestyle and what kind of access you’ll have to a charger. Will you have one at home in your garage or will you go to a public place to charge? Also double check that the vehicle has all the proper charging accessories in place.

Once you’ve settled on the car, get a pre-purchase inspection done by a third party. “You want to see kind of the greasy fingerprints on it from the technician that went through the car and his notes on there, you want to see that,” says Geppi.

Lastly, check for current tax credits for up to $4,000 or 30% of the sale price. “It has to be used, it has to be purchased from a dealership and it has to be a plug in model. So the battery has to be a certain size,” says Geppi. “So a regular hybrid like a Prius wouldn’t qualify. But if it plugs in, it qualifies.”

Now you're prepared and ready to ask all the right questions to get the perfect EV for you.