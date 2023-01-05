OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A county sheriff in Oklahoma said a Tennessee man who worked at the Campbell County Jail was arrested on New Year’s Day and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

On January 1st, Choctaw Police Department said they received a report of a man driving an unmarked sedan and stating he was law enforcement ; the agency later said the suspect pulled over at least two vehicles in Choctaw while wearing a duty belt and vest that said “Sheriff”.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were then called to investigate after a driver claimed he was stopped by the man claiming to be an undercover police officer.

“We spoke with a witness who said Jackson stopped him claiming to be undercover police officer and that Jackson seemed unusually aggressive, so the witness then called the police. They did exactly what they’re supposed to do,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson.

“I think there was a lot of things that threw a lot of people off. And that’s why they’re really questioning the validity of this character,” he added.

The man was later identified as Jackson Jones, from Tennessee.

Deputies said the man told them he had just left work in Tennessee and drove to Oklahoma for a job interview, but investigators have not confirmed those claims.

Sheriff Johnson said it was not the first time Jackson was stopped for possibly impersonating law enforcement; he said during the stop Jackson claimed to work for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

However, he could not produce proof of employment and an assistant jail administrator later told investigators that Jackson no longer works for the agency, and would not be hired back because it was not the first time he’d impersonated a deputy.

Deputies indicated that the man did not have a weapon and cooperated with officers before being arrested and transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Jackson did not have a gun at the time of his arrest but a vest, duty belt, radio lapel mic, knives and alcohol were also taken into evidence and submitted at Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Evidence locker.

He was booked in for False Impersonation of a Peace Officer and Transporting an Open Container.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Johnson said while the agency has seen an increase in people impersonating officers.