Famed Bonnaroo arch burned down due to structural issues, to be replaced

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) Photos of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival’s famed archway in flames caused quite the stir online with the festival just weeks away.

Bonnaroo officials confirmed the iconic arch was intentionally burned because of 'structural issues'.

The arch serves as one of the entrances to the iconic Tennessee music festival as well as a popular photo-op. This picture taken by Alesia Walden sparked the conversation.

Officials going on to say its replacement will be revealed in a few short weeks just in time for the 18th annual festival.

Bonnaroo will be June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

This year's lineup includes Childish Gambino, Cardi B, and the Avett Brothers.

