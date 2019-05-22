Famed Bonnaroo arch burned down due to structural issues, to be replaced Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Jon Elbaz/ Flickr [ + - ] Video

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) Photos of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival’s famed archway in flames caused quite the stir online with the festival just weeks away.

Bonnaroo officials confirmed the iconic arch was intentionally burned because of 'structural issues'.

The arch serves as one of the entrances to the iconic Tennessee music festival as well as a popular photo-op. This picture taken by Alesia Walden sparked the conversation.

BONNAROO ARCH BURNS? Photo from Alesia Walden shows what appears to be the @Bonnaroo Arch burning. #Bonnaroo simply says it “had significant structural issues & needed to be removed.” @WKRN pic.twitter.com/I1nUvZYEQq — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 21, 2019

Officials going on to say its replacement will be revealed in a few short weeks just in time for the 18th annual festival.

Bonnaroo will be June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

This year's lineup includes Childish Gambino, Cardi B, and the Avett Brothers.