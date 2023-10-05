NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State officials on Thursday announced over $26 million will go to communities around Tennessee for parks and recreation projects. The town of Farragut received one of the biggest allotments at $1,365,000.

A total of 32 communities received grants from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and conservation.

Farragut will use the funds on improvements to Mayor Bob Leonard Park and McFee Park.

A 1.2-acre dog park with a restroom facility will be constructed at McFee Park.

At Mayor Bob Leonard Park, the synthetic turf on Field 1 and Field 2 will be replaced and the sand volleyball courts will be reconstructed. Resurfacing and regarding of walking paths will also be made to be ADA-compliant.

Several other East Tennessee communities received grants. Jonesborough received the second biggest allotment, $2,445,250, to construct an entire new park at 720 N. Cherokee St.

The newly-created Tiger Park will feature four playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts, lighting for field areas, a rubberized surface for a track, and other amenities.

Gatlinburg was awarded $850,000 for the development of a pedestrian connectivity network at Mills Park. A $630,000 grant will be used to improve McMinn County Bicentennial Park.

In Sweetwater, $554,500 will be used renovate the Sweetwater Recreation Complex. The swimming pool interior will be replastered, the walking track and four tennis court surfaces will resurfaced, and one tennis court will be converted into a pickleball court.

A $365,000 grant will go to improve the Rockwood Community Center. The City of LaFollette has been awarded $225,000 for improvements to Liberty Park.