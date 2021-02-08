Father of ‘Baby Joe’ set for trial in June

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County judge set a trial date of June 1 for the father of Joe Clyde Daniels.

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their five-year-old son, known as “Baby Joe.”

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported his son missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the boy, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her child.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s body has never been located.

Joe Clyde Daniels, Joseph Daniels and Krystal Daniels

Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe set a trial date of June 1 during a hearing Monday morning. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Joseph Daniels appeared via Zoom.

The trial date will be contingent on the state allowing jury trials to resume. As of now, jury trials cannot occur until at least April 1.

Judge Wolfe will now decide whether Joseph Daniels can appear in court for an in-person hearing on April 1. Daniels is currently jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

It was not immediately clear if Krystal Daniels, who remains jailed in Dickson County, would also be scheduled to go to trial on June 1.