FBI arrests Crossville man in connection to Capitol riots

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Crossville man on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said FBI Agents arrested Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, in Cookeville on Thursday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots. The exact charges have yet to be disclosed.

Ivey will make his initial appearance in federal court in Nashville on Thursday.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people on criminal counts ranging from conspiracy to attacking police and obstructing Congress. The rioting led to five deaths.

