Federal judge: Eric Munchel to remain in federal custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. has blocked the release of U.S. Capitol riot suspect Eric Munchel of Nashville.

The ruling comes less than two days after a magistrate judge in Nashville ordered that Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy”, could be released Monday. Munchel is still currently in custody and will be transported from Tennessee to Washington, D.C. for further proceedings.

A motion filed Wednesday in the U.S District Court in Nashville argues Munchel would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if he were to be released.

Photos believed to be of Munchel taken on January 6 during the riots at the U.S. Capitol show a man inside the U.S. Capitol carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events as they transpired that day.

Nashville attorney Bryan Lewis later revealed to News 2 that Munchel was an employee at Kid Rock’s Bar in downtown Nashville. Munchel was fired from his job at the bar in 2020.

Mucnhel has since been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Authorities searched Munchel’s Nashville residence on January 10 and found 15 firearms, including assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, pistols and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the home. A drum style magazine was also found inside the residence.

The items Munchel was wearing during the Capitol riots were also found, including the hat, patches, tactical gear and plastic white handcuffs he was seen wearing in recordings captured during the riots.

His mother, Lisa Eisenhart, was also arrested on January 16 on charges related to the riots at the Capitol.