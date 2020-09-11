FEMA funding runs out on program giving Tennesseans extra $300 in unemployment benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A program giving people an extra $300 in unemployment benefits is coming to an end.

In August, the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a grant that would give people that money, on top of state-provided unemployment.

This was part of a program to help provide assistance to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That funding has now run out, meaning an end to the extra payments.

Keep in mind, there is a lag time, so even the last day was Sept. 5, payments may come later by two weeks or more.