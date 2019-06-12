Festival-goers begin to arrive in Coffee County for Bonnaroo

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re only one day out from the official kickoff to the four-day Bonnaroo Music Festival, and there are still some last-minute preparations that are underway.

Festival organizer Jeff Cuellar told our sister station WKRN that it was their goal to do more and make the experience more interactive for the festivalgoers.

“Everything’s kind of on the experiential side and thinking about how people can interact with music, arts, philanthropy, or whatever it may be. What I love about Bonnaroo is everyone’s journey is different, so we all come out Bonnaroovians. We may have a set journey that we’re trying to go through but throughout the weekend new friend [and] new faces kind of take you on different paths.”

Cuellar says that the attendees can expect tons of surprises, and new ways to experience the festival.

There is still a lot of secrecy concerning Bonnaroo preparations, however, it is no secret that the organizers are excited about their A-list lineup.

Some of the acts that they have booked this year are big names like Cardi B, Post Malone, and Phish just to name a few.

Tickets are still available but have gone up in price to $349.

There is a bag policy in effect, meaning clear bags are allowed as long as they are smaller by 20 inches by 15 inches by 9 inches.

Clear 1/2 gallon zip-top bags, fanny packs and hydration packs are also allowed. Single pocket drawstring bags and small clutch bags are allowed too.

Factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter in volume are allowed in, so are empty water bottles to use at filling stations.

Click here to learn more about what is and isn’t allowed.