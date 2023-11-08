KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple fires in the Cherokee National Forest are being investigated as arson as drought and dry conditions elevate fire danger.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Buck Bald Fire, a cluster of fires near Famer, could be arson. Firefighters are working to contain the spread. Crews are using roads and terrain features to block the spread with help from water drops from aircraft.

Hogum Hollo: 44 acres, North Zone, 2 miles SW of Roan Mountain

Bullet: 78 acres, South Zone, 5 miles SE of Etowah

Buck Bald: 140 acres, South Zone, 2 miles north of Famer

“We’re seeing a rapid increase in wildfires across the forest placing people, homes and infrastructure at great risk,” said Stephanie Bland, deputy forest supervisor with the Cherokee National Forest. “Human-caused fires take valuable resources away from the protection of people and structures making dry conditions much more dangerous for everyone.”

There are structures at risk as these fires spread to private property. The Forest Service is working with the property owners to protect their structures.

“We’re investigating multiple fires as arson and our message to the public is if you see something, say something,” said Bland.

The dry conditions are expected to continue on Thursday.