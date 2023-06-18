NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every five years the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) conducts a review to see which species face extinction in Tennessee.

The review helps the FWS ensure the species listed continue to have the appropriate level of protection. In Tennessee, there are currently a total of 131 species listed as threatened or endangered, which is far more than most states.

“These five-year reviews, they are sort of like your annual check-up at the doctor’s office,” said FWS Biologist Warren Stiles. “We want to catch whatever ills there are in the system early when we can do something about it, rather than when it’s too late.”

According to the FWS, Tennessee only falls below California, Alabama, Florida and Hawaii when it comes to the number of species listed as threatened or endangered. Hawaii by far has the most species listed with a total of 484 endangered animals in the state. Florida has 135 species listed.

Stiles said wildlife in Tennessee faces a number of threats. Invasive species and drought are common issues, but according to Stiles, “sediment is our number one threat.” Sediment invades Tennessee creeks and streams and wreaks havoc on the wildlife.

“That fine silt and sediment can smother eggs, fill in gap between rocks, clog gills on the fish, and bury mussels,” said Stiles, who added that Tennessee has some of the highest fish diversity and most mussels in the country.

A very high percentage of those species are at risk of decline or extinction, with many playing a critical role in the ecosystem. However, some have shown improvement in recent years. Below are five species you might not have known are being monitored by the FWS.

1. Smoky Madtom Catfish

Smoky Madtom (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Smoky Madtom is a small, light brown species of catfish that is currently only found in three streams in East Tennessee. It was originally discovered in 1957 in Abrams Creek, a Little Tennessee River tributary in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For a long time, the species was believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1980 in a segment of Citico Creek, a tributary of the Little Tennessee River in the Cherokee National Forest, according to the FWS.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Smoky Madtom as endangered on Oct. 26, 1984, under the Endangered Species Act due to potential threats from logging activities, road and bridge construction, mining and organic pollution.

The species was later reintroduced into Abrams Creek and the Tellico River, and Stiles said it is now “moving in the right direction,” with populations slowly growing in East Tennessee streams.

2. Chucky Madtom Catfish

The Chucky Madtom is another small species of catfish that is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. According to the FWS, the species is historically known from a handful of fish that were found in two streams in East Tennessee.

Chucky Madtom (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

However, the species has not been documented in Dunn Creek since the collection of a single fish in 1940. Today, Stiles said the Chucky Madtom is only found in one small stream in Greene County known as Little Chucky Creek.

A total of 14 fish have been collected from the stream since 2004. According to the FWS, the range of the Chucky Madtom has been reduced to only one stream because of fragmentation and destruction of habitat, which has reduced space for reproduction.

Traditional farming practices, feedlot operations and associated land use practices are also thought to contribute many pollutants to streams. The bottom-dwelling fish is especially suspectable to the effects of pollutants and sedimentation.

However, Stiles is hopeful the newest study will show the species has improved a lot.

3. Spotfin Chub

Spotfin Chub (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Spotfin Chub is a rare ray-finned fish that is listed as a threatened species. It’s sometimes known as a “turquoise shiner” or “chromium shiner.” According to the FWS, the Spotfin Chub currently inhabits only a fraction of its historical range.

Potentially hundreds of miles of its former habitat in the Tennessee River drainage have been lost, with sedimentation and contaminants continuing to threaten the fish because of its reliance on relatively silt-free foraging and spawning habitats.

However, Stiles said biologists have seen progress with several introductions being successful. As of the last review, the Spotfin Chub could be found in Tennessee’s Buffalo River System and Emory River System, as well as the Upper Little Tennessee River and North Folk Holston River.

After the next review, Stiles said he hopes to be able to delist the Spotfin Chub to recovery.

4. Oyster Mussel

Oyster Mussel (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The oyster mussel is a rare species of freshwater mussel that is currently listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. According to the FWS, the oyster mussel used to be one of the most widely distributed Cumberlandian mussel species and was found in six states.

Oyster mussels have now been eliminated from the entire Tennessee River main stem and numerous tributaries, with the only remaining natural populations found in the Clinch and Nolichucky Rivers.

Oil and gas development and coal mining were listed as threats to the species in the last review, with a combination of pollutants leading to sediment toxicity and mussel declines. The presence of non-native species could also be impacting the oyster mussel.

Oyster mussels are critical for the ecosystem and are often referred to as the “livers of the rivers,” Stiles said. “They’re filter feeders. They’re filtering algae and bacteria and other nutrient matter in the river. “

5. Barrens Topminnow

Barrens topminnow (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Barrens topminnow is a species of small freshwater fish that was listed as endangered on Oct. 21, 2019. The species currently is restricted to springhead pools and slow-flowing areas of spring runs on the Barrens Plateau in Middle Tennessee.

Stiles said it is only found in a few spots around McMinnville and Tullahoma. The overall viability of the species is low primarily due to predation by the invasive western mosquitofish and secondarily to habitat altercation exacerbated by climate change, according to the FWS.

While the western mosquitofish is native to parts of Tennessee, it is not naturally found in the Barrens Plateau. According to the FWS, they were likely introduced to the plateau in the 1960s as an effort to control mosquitos.

Most conservation efforts for the Barrens topminnow have been directed at stocking the species into unoccupied streams, but according to the FWS, stocking has proven unsuccessful at most sites because of insufficient habitat or invasion of western mosquito fish.

Conservation efforts have been more successful for other species native to Tennessee. Stiles said the snail darter, a small fish that eats insects and snails, was taken off the list of threatened and endangered species last year. He’s hopeful that more species will show improvement this year.