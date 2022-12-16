An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A flight leaving Knoxville had to make an unexpected stop on Friday.

An American Airlines spokesperson said a flight with service from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue.

A statement from the airline said the flight landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power.

American Airlines recently announced they will offer direct flights from Knoxville to New York City‘s LaGuardia Airport beginning next year.

Last year, the largest construction project in the 84-year history of McGhee Tyson Airport was completed. The $134-million expansion lengthened the runway to 10,000 feet, allowing aircraft to carry more fuel and passengers for longer distances.