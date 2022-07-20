KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is now requiring floating cabins to be inspected by a state electrical inspector, according to the Department of Commerce & Insurance. The inspections and electrical permits apply to all electrical installations in floating cabins within the Tennessee Valley Authority watershed across the state.

The inspections are meant to ensure floating cabins are safe to operate in the water, and are strictly for the electrical components of the structures.

“Beginning July 1, 2022, and every two years hereinafter, floating cabins will be required to be inspected annually,” the state’s website says.

A group of floating cabins on Norris Lake near New Tazewell, Tenn. (FILE Photo: Melanie Vásquez Russell/WATE)

Floating cabin owners will need to make their inspections by appointment only, and they’ll also need to provide “a suitable vessel” (no canoes, kayaks, or Jet Skis) in order to bring the State Electrical Inspector to and from the cabin.

Electrical Permits from the state may be purchased by visiting the state’s portal at www.core.tn.gov. Once on the site, navigate to “Registering” and choose “Floating Cabin Permit” in the dropdown box. The cost of the permit is $150.00.

According to the TVA, owners of floating cabins are required to register them with the TVA and include information about the structure such as the size and shape of the cabin, the attached structures like docks or boat slips.