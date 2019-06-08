Food City says it’s aware of animal abuse reports against Fairlife milk supplier

Food City says it is aware of recent reports of animal abuse against an Indiana farm which supplies Fairlife brand milk to grocery stores nationwide.

The allegations emerged after animal rights activists went undercover at the farm for three months. Their undercover video shows calves and cows being struck, choked, and even burned.

Food City sells Fairlife milk. The company issued this statement regarding the controversy:

We have been made aware of reports of animal abuse involving a supplier of Fairlife milk. We certainly do not condone these despicable actions. We have been assured by our supplier that the individuals involved have been terminated and proper measures are being taken to ensure this never happens again.

The supplier in question, Fair Oaks Farms, says the men in the video appear to be four employees and a third-party truck driver, all of whom have been fired.

Fairlife says it has stopped taking deliveries from the farm.