KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee Court of Appeals judge originally from Knoxville is in the running for a vacant spot on the state Supreme Court.

Kristi Davis is one of three finalists named Thursday by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. The list goes to Gov. Bill Lee to decide who will fill the seat left open by the death of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on Sept. 24.

Davis has been a Court of Appeals judge since August 2020. Before that, she served as Knox County Circuit Court Judge for Division I for nearly six years.