KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group that includes former Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Tennessee over a new law that requires poll workers to tell voters it is against the law to vote in open primary elections without being a “bona fide” political party member.

The League of Women Voters of Tennessee, along with Ashe and Phil Lawson, argue that the new law creates confusion and could discourage voters who do not want to register with a party from exercising their right to vote.

This new law, which took effect in May, requires election officials to place a sign at every polling place warning voters that to vote in a party’s primary, they must be a “bona fide member of or affiliated with” or “declare allegiance” to that party or else face criminal prosecution.

Additionally, the lawsuit also contends that there is no provision in state law that defines what a “bona fide” party member is, nor how voters would affiliate or “declare allegiance” to a party in order to avoid risk of prosecution.

Tennessee currently has partially open primaries, allowing voters to select which party primary they want to vote in at the polling place.

“This new law will have a chilling effect on Tennesseans exercising their right to vote and creates unnecessary confusion for voters,” said Debby Gould, President of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. “The League of Women Voters will continue to fight to ensure that all voters are empowered at the ballot box and can feel confident in their right to vote.”

“I am a lifelong Republican, having served as an office holder and a candidate selected in the Republican primary as the party’s candidate for the United States Senate. I was shocked to learn about this new law, which allows someone other than me to determine if I am a bona fide member of a political party without clear criteria as to what that term means. At times, I have been critical of the actions of some elected Republicans, and I now learn party officials — without defining the conditions of party membership — could not only challenge my ability to vote but also seek to have me criminally prosecuted for voting in the primary where I have voted all my adult life.” Victor Ashe

Ashe, a Republican, served as Mayor of Knoxville from 1987 to 2003. He was appointed the U.S. Ambassador to Poland by President George Bush in 2004 and served in the role until 2009.