MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children were killed in a fire Wednesday, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded just before 3 p.m. to a two-story apartment building in the 400 block of East Alston in South Memphis.

The children’s’ grandfather told WREG that two of the children were boys and two were girls. All were under the age of six.

He said the children were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis Fire Department said two of the children were 4 years old, one was 2 years old and one was 6 years old.

A family member released this photo of the four children killed in a fire in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Their great-grandmother said one of the children just had a birthday yesterday.

“I’m so hurt and sad that all of them had to go,” the children’s great-grandmother said. “And this was a sad way for them to go. Four children. I can’t understand it. But God, he knows best.”

A witness told WREG she was driving on the street when she saw flames and smoke. She and her boyfriend pulled over to help, and children told her they’d tried to call 911 but couldn’t get through.

The woman said her boyfriend tried to go in the building but the flames were too high. The woman said she contacted the children’s mother through Facebook.

The fire appeared to be under control by 5 p.m. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Memphis Police said the children’s father had been detained, but no charges had been filed. The investigation is ongoing.