KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Free fishing day in Tennessee is coming up on Saturday, June 10. This annual event allows Tennessee residents to fish for free without a license in the state’s public waters.

Children aged 15 and younger fish without a license for a week from June 10 to June 16.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the free day and week in hopes of increasing interest in fishing across the state. TWRA along with several other organizations has planned special events for young Tennesseans to get involved. Visit the TWRA website for updates and a list of events.

“Fishing is not only a great family activity but helps brings awareness to the natural environment,” reads a release from the TWRA.

The 2023 free fishing day was named in honor of Bobby Wilson, who retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA. According to a release from TWRA, he served in the Fisheries Division for 35 years, before being named TWRA Deputy Director in 2015 and Executive Director in 2020.