Frito-Lay issuing voluntary allergy alert for potato chips

(WKBN) – Frito-Lay announced a voluntary allergy alert Monday for their Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips.

They say the 7 3/4 oz. bags may have undeclared milk ingredients and people who are allergic or have severe sensitivity to milk could have a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Bags were sold in retail locations in states including: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, according to the company

Frito-Lay says those bags have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 27 AUG 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code that includes the numbers “29” in the second and third position (example: x29xxxxxx) listed below the “Guaranteed Fresh” date. They also have a UPC code of “28400 63242.”