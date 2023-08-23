NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the special session on public safety that was called by Governor Bill Lee (R-Tenn.), dozens of bills were submitted for consideration. However, many of those proposals have now been tabled.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday passed just three of the 55 bills that were on its agenda. The committee’s meeting adjourned without the remaining 52 bills being heard. Of note, those three bills that advanced were all proposed by Gov. Lee.

The decision to table this many bills has put some Tennessee Republicans at odds with one another.

State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), who is the House Republican Caucus chair, expressed dissatisfaction with the Senate Republican Caucus in an interview with state capitol reporter Chris O’Brien.

“For the senate just to say you know what, we’re not taking that up – that’s really unfortunate,” Rep. Faison began.

He continued, “There are things we can do timely that could impact Tennessee – potentially keep Tennessee safer, and it’s just frustrating that that’s not what we’re doing right now.”

To make a point, Rep. Faison bought an ostrich egg. In a post to social media showing the egg House Republicans wrote, “Congratulations Tennessee Senate GOP on receiving the 2023 Ostrich Egg! It must be egghausting sending so many bills to Gen Sub. instead of doing the work people sent us here to do.”

State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville), has even reached across the aisle in agreement, and says more work needs to be done.

And while the Senate Republican Caucus did not respond to the House Republican Caucus directly, State Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) did say, “We’re taking the matters before us very seriously and again figuring out what has the urgency and needs to be taken up now. There are a lot of good conversations taking place relative to some of these bills that can be reintroduced in January.”

The special session on public safety picks back up on Wednesday in Nashville.