FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin soccer coach accused of raping over a dozen unconscious boys and recording his actions waived his right to appear in court Tuesday.

Franklin police are continuing their efforts to identify victims, while Camilo Hurtado Campos’ public defender is looking to keep information from the public by requesting a gag order on the case.

“It has to stop now,” Assistant Public Defender James Elkins stated, saying that the Franklin Police Department has gone too far in releasing information to the media.

Elkins cited Campos’ legal status and how “disturbing” Franklin police found the case as examples of statements the department released to the media that serve no legitimate purpose.

“How does it help them uncover victims when we are telling the press some of these victims coming forward are shocked? They are in their 20s now. What legitimate purpose is that?” he questioned.

Elkins claimed that the media coverage is hindering his client’s right to a fair trial.

“The state has a right to a fair trial as well. Part of that is to continue to conduct the investigation. If the court was to grant the defense motion as requested, all comments by the Franklin Police Department would have to cease, which would mean a gag of their attempts to identify other victims,” Prosecutor General Mary Katharine Evins explained to Judge Denise Andre.

“When you look at what’s been in the press, judge, they have gone far beyond that. When you look at the scope of what they have said, what legitimate purpose is there in this case to say that Mr. Campos is here illegally? How does that help them uncover additional victims?” Elkins argued.

Evins, on the other hand, called the Franklin Police Department’s actions “logical” and “reasonable.”

“This is the Franklin Police Department providing news to the community and also and foremost looking for victims so that justice can be met,” she said.

The lead investigator on the case was in the courtroom, as well as the public information officer, while Evins explained the department’s efforts to identify victims through alternative routes first, by visiting schools and the neighborhoods in which Campos lived, as well as going to the Hispanic news media before releasing details to the mainstream media.

“She knows there are at least six victims still yet to be identified,” Evins explained of the lead investigator. “If the court were to grant the defense motion and gag the state, gag law enforcement from reaching out to the community, our attempts to find out who those people are would be stymieing. We would be stopped dead in our tracks.”

Judge Andre said the issue requires a balance of freedom of speech and the right to a fair trial, but ultimately denied the gag order. Campos is set to appear in court next week.