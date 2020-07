NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You could fill half of Neyland Stadium with the number of people that have had the coronavirus in Tennessee. The state reported 724 new cases on Monday, raising the total to 52,155.

The one-day increase in cases is 1.4%, a smaller increase than in the past few days. The number of dead from COVID-19 is 653, up by seven, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.